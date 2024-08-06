Aurangzeb meets MD of Jacobs, Cordova & Associates

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with the Managing Director of Jacobs, Cordova and Associates Scott Jacobs at Finance Division on Monday.

Secretary Board of Investment and officials from relevant ministries/divisions were also present in the meeting. The meeting focused on the subject of regulatory reforms aimed at improving regulatory environment in the country to improve entrepreneurship, innovation and investment.

Jacobs presented a comprehensive proposal to streamline the regulatory system, suggesting a thorough review of standardized processes to achieve significant results.