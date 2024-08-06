May 9 cases against Bushra: IHC summons police officer to seek details

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Monday, summoned Rawalpindi DIG Operations to inquire about the status of May 9 cases registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, on Monday, heard the petition of Bushra Bibi, seeking direction to the respondents to provide information with regard to the pending cases against her.

The IHC bench also sought response from Rawalpindi DIG Operations by August 7 on Bushra Bibi’s application seeking case details and moving to the relevant court to halt the arrest.

During the hearing, Sardar Latif Khosa, counsel for the petition informed the court that Bushra Bibi has been booked in May 9 cases and she had been arrested in one case despite the investigation not being initiated.

At that, the IHC chief justice remarked that it had been one and a quarter year to the May 9 incident and the Lahore High Court (LHC) had issued a verdict which stated an individual’s arrest in one case would be considered his/ her arrest in all cases.

He also remarked that it could not be possible that an individual was acquitted or granted bail in one case and arrested in another case. Justice Aamer then inquired where the FIRs of May 9 had been registered.

The counsel informed that all 11 FIRs had been registered on May 9.

Later, the IHC CJ summoned Rawalpindi DIG Operations to inquire about the status of May 9 cases and deferred hearing of the case till August 7.

In this matter, Rawalpindi and Islamabad police and NAB have already submitted their responses, while the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Balochistan police have not yet filed their reply.

The Rawalpindi police have identified Bushra Bibi as a suspect in 11 cases connected to the May 9 incidents, including the attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ). Bushra Bibi faces allegations in several cases, including the Army Museum attack, the GHQ Gate 4 attack, arson at a sensitive military building in Saddar Cantt, an assault on an intelligence agency’s office on Murree Road, and other acts of vandalism and arson in various locations. These cases are filed at RA Bazaar, Civil Lines, New Town, City, Waris Khan, and Taxila police stations.

Through the instant petition, the petitioner, Bushra Bibi, sought direction to the respondents to provide information with regard to the pending cases against her.

Her counsel contended that a number of cases are pending against the petitioner and some of which might not be disclosed.

It was further contended that in the referred facts and circumstances, the respondents be directed to provide information in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024