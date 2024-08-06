Crimes against women: Pakpattan police register 81 cases against individuals

LAHORE: In a determined move to enhance the safety and security of women, the Pakpattan Police have registered 81 cases against individuals involved in crimes against women. Demonstrating their commitment to tackling such heinous acts, the police have arrested 50 culprits, with nine already receiving punishments handed down by the courts.

District Police Officer (DPO) Pakpattan, Tariq Walait, has been at the forefront of this initiative. Recognizing the need for a dedicated platform to address women’s issues, he has established a Virtual Women Police Station within his office. This innovative setup aims to deal specifically with cases of domestic violence, forced marriage, harassment, and other forms of mistreatment against women.

“The safety and security of women are of paramount importance. As per the vision of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Punjab Chief Minister, we are committed to taking every possible step to ensure that women in Pakpattan feel safe and protected,” stated DPO Tariq Walait.

The establishment of the Virtual Women Police Station marks a significant step forward in addressing the grievances of women efficiently and effectively. This facility allows women to report crimes and seek assistance without the fear of physical confrontation or societal backlash. It ensures that their complaints are heard and acted upon with the urgency and seriousness they deserve.

Since its inception, the Virtual Women Police Station has received a positive response from the community. Women have expressed relief and gratitude for having a safe and secure platform to report their issues. The police officers assigned to this virtual station are specially trained to handle sensitive cases with empathy and professionalism.

In addition to the establishment of the Virtual Women Police Station, DPO Tariq Walait has also initiated several community outreach programmes. These programmes aim to educate women about their rights and the resources available to them. Workshops and seminars are being conducted to empower women with knowledge and tools to protect themselves against violence and abuse.

The Pakpattan Police are also working closely with local NGOs and women’s rights organizations to provide comprehensive support to victims. This collaboration ensures that women receive not only legal assistance but also emotional and psychological support to rebuild their lives.

DPO Tariq Walait emphasized the importance of community involvement in creating a safe environment for women. “We urge the community to come forward and support us in this mission. Together, we can create a society where women can live without fear and enjoy equal rights and opportunities,” he said.

