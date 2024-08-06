PCB takes major step to bridge the gap between domestic, global cricket

LAHORE: To bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket, provide a tougher, more competitive and high-pressure cricket playing environment, and create better and enhanced earning opportunities for its future stars, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Monday announced the addition of three Champions tournaments as part of the PCB Men’s Domestic Cricket Season 2024-25.

The Champions One-Day Cup, Champions T20 Cup and Champions First-Class Cup will join the National T20 Cup, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (regional first-class tournament), President’s Trophy (departmental first-class tournament), President’s Cup (departmental 50-over event), and HBL Pakistan Super League 2025 in the 2024-25 domestic cricket season, expected to run from 1st September 2024 to 5th August 2025.

With the addition of three Champions tournaments, the PCB will now organise a total of 261 matches across eight men’s senior tournaments. This includes 131 first-class matches in three events, 40 50-over matches in two events and 97 T20 matches in three events. In the 2023-24 seasons the PCB had organised 203 matches in the six men’s senior tournaments, including 51 first-class matches in two tournaments, 55 50-over matches in two events and 97 T20 matches.

In the newly-introduced Champions tournaments five sides – Dolphins, Lions, Panthers, Stallions and Wolves - will compete in each Champions Cup event that will be played in a double-league format. Around 150 of the country’s highest-performing domestic players from the past three years and centrally contracted players will be available for selection. Enhanced domestic contracts will be offered to 150 cricketers as: Category 1: 40 players, Rs550,000 per month; Category 2: 50 players, Rs400,000 per month; Category 3: 60 players, Rs250,000 per month. In addition to the monthly retainers, players will receive improved match fees i.e., Rs200,000 for red-ball cricket, Rs125,000 for 50-over matches and Rs100,000 for T20 matches. The Champions One-Day Cup will serve as the season opener of the PCB Men’s Domestic Cricket Season 2024-25 when the 21-match tournament is played from September 1-29.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said, “Our current standings - sixth in Tests, fourth in ODIs and seventh in T20Is - do not reflect the true potential and legacy of Pakistan cricket. To restore our rightful place at the top of world cricket, we must innovate and strategically enhance, expand and strengthen our domestic structure. The introduction of the three Champions tournaments is a bold step in this direction. The Champions tournaments will bring together our most talented and consistent performers from domestic cricket with our centrally contracted players, creating an environment that mirror the intensity of international cricket. With broadcast matches, legendary mentors, elite coaching staff and extensive media coverage, these tournaments will provide our players with the exposure and experience they need.”

Naqvi said, “These tournaments are not just about bridging the gap between domestic and international cricket, they are about revolutionizing and rejuvenating our entire cricketing ecosystem. By establishing a clear and progressive pathway from clubs, schools and universities to intra-district, to inter-district, to regional / department competitions, we are nurturing the next generation of cricketing stars. The Champions tournaments will offer our players a platform to experience the rigors and pressures of international cricket right here at home. This is crucial for building a robust and highly competitive domestic structure that consistently produces world-class talent. I am incredibly optimistic about the future of Pakistan cricket. The investments we are making through the Champions tournaments will pay immense dividends. We are dedicated to identifying, nurturing and preparing our best talent to represent Pakistan on the global stage.”

