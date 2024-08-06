Quantum Cloud and AI Tech announces strategic alliance with Huawei Cloud

ISLAMABAD: Quantum Cloud and AI Technologies on Monday announced a strategic alliance with Huawei Cloud Pakistan, aimed at fast-tracking the adoption and implementation of cloud and AI technologies across Pakistan.

This collaboration is set to bring innovative solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of Pakistani businesses and government, driving the nation’s digital transformation forward.

Management of both organisations underscored the commitment to leverage their respective strengths. Quantum Cloud and AI brings extensive international expertise of cloud and AI based on their experience in UK and USA, while Huawei offers world-class and local expertise in cloud services and AI. Together, they will work to provide scalable and secure solutions that will empower various industries within the country.

Mansoor, CEO Quantum Cloud and AI Technologies while briefing media, said, Quantum Cloud and AI Technologies is very excited to form an alliance with industry leading hyper-scaler and is looking forward to work with Huawei on introducing AI enabled solutions in health, agriculture and financial sectors. On this occasion he also briefed media about the health-tech solutions using AI services on Quantum Cloud in Pakistan.

Jia Shuhao, CTO Huawei Cloud, explained the strengths of Huawei Cloud and reiterated its commitment to the cloud and AI adoption in Pakistan. Furthermore, answering to a question, he explained how Huawei is closely working with all relevant stakeholders from the private sector and government to enable organisations and government in their digital journey including technical and policy matters.

As part of this alliance, Huawei is targeting key sectors including FMCG’s, finance, health and public sector. These industries are identified as having significant growth potential and stand to benefit greatly from the enhanced efficiency, security, and scalability that cloud-based solutions can provide. The meeting was also joined by a leading health tech organisation from USA which in collaboration with Quantum Cloud and AI Technologies is ready to introduce their cutting edge health tech solutions on cloud.

Speaking on this occasion, Waqas Amjad discussed the vast opportunities in health sector in Pakistan and iterated his commitment to work with Quantum Cloud and AI for innovative health sector solutions.

Regarding the readiness of Pakistan’s existing infrastructure to support the transition to cloud services, the companies acknowledge that while there are challenges, the nation is making significant progress.

Ongoing investments are being made to improve internet connectivity, increase data centre capacity, and enhance cybersecurity measures. This alliance is a critical step in ensuring that Pakistani businesses are equipped to effectively leverage cloud and AI technologies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024