Aug 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-06

Iron ore hits 2-week high

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2024 06:40am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures prices hit a two-week high on Monday, buoyed by an improved Chinese economic outlook following strong services data and continued stimulus expectations from the top consumer.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended morning trade 3.41% higher at 787.5 yuan ($110.22) a metric ton. It hit an intraday high of 788.5 yuan, its strongest level since July 22.

The benchmark September iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 1.72% higher at $105.6 a ton, its highest since July 18, as of 0330 GMT. Growth in China’s services activity accelerated in July, expanding for the 19th straight month, a private-sector survey showed on Monday.

Both the services and manufacturing sectors eased from June but remained in expansionary territory, and employment rose at the fastest pace in 11 months, the survey found. Meanwhile, China’s State Council on Saturday published a communique to promote the “high-quality development of service consumption”.

The document listed measures to “boost the vitality” of the country’s consumption, including improving the quality of products and services, and offering financial support for consumption such as tax deductions and credit support. With domestic demand as one of the bigger drags on China’s economy this year, it is a good sign policies are coming into play to support consumption, though markets may still be hoping for larger scale demand-side supportive policies such as consumption vouchers, said ING analysts in a note.

The steel market is expected to rebound this week, as increased stimulus efforts boosted market confidence last week, said Hexun Futures. Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were stronger. Wire rod climbed nearly 1.7%, hot-rolled coil advanced about 1.4%, rebar gained around 1.2%, and stainless steel added 0.64%. Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE gained ground, with coking coal and coke up 0.39% and 0.95%, respectively.

iron ore Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore hits 2-week high

Senate panel doubts govt assertion of decreased spending

CCoSOEs approves NSPC-PSPC re-merger

PM forms task force on energy issues

SC urged to order govt stop making payments to IPPs

Imported goods specified in Third Schedule: FBR empowered to fix value of supply

Govt to retire expensive power plants

PM for granting due rights to people of Kashmir, Palestine

China’s BYD partners with Mega Motor to launch ‘NEV’

May 9 riots: No change in army’s stance: DG ISPR

13 dead, 18 injured in KPK rain-related incidents: NDMA

Read more stories