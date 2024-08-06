Aug 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-06

Oil falls, Brent settles at 7-month low

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2024 06:40am

HOUSTON: Oil prices fell on Friday, with Brent settling at its lowest since January, after data showed the US economy added fewer jobs than expected last month and weak Chinese economic data added pressure.

Brent crude futures settled down $2.71, or 3.41%, to $76.81 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled down $2.79, or 3.66%, at $73.52. At their session lows, both benchmarks fell by more than $3 per barrel.

US job growth slowed more than expected in July and unemployment increased to 4.3%, pointing to raising fears of a possible recession.

“We moved from a demand-driven market to a geopolitical one for maybe two days then we absolutely nosedived on all this economic data,” said Tim Snyder, chief economist at Matador Economics.

Economic data from top oil importer China and surveys showing weaker manufacturing activity across Asia, Europe and the US raised the risk of a sluggish global economic recovery that would weigh on oil consumption.

Falling manufacturing activity in China also inhibited prices, adding to concerns about demand growth after June data showed imports and refinery activity lower than a year earlier. Asia’s crude imports in July fell to their lowest in two years, sapped by weak demand in China and India, data from LSEG Oil Research showed.

Meanwhile, OPEC oil output rose in July, a Reuters survey found, as a rebound in Saudi Arabian supply and small increases elsewhere offset the impact of ongoing voluntary supply cuts by other members and the wider OPEC+ alliance.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries pumped 26.70 million barrels per day (bpd) last month, up 100,000 bpd from June, according to the survey based on shipping data and information from industry sources. An OPEC+ meeting on Thursday had left the group’s oil output policy unchanged, including a plan to start unwinding one layer of production cuts from October. Oil investors are also watching the Middle East, where Lebanon’s Iran-backed group Hezbollah said its conflict with Israel had entered a new phase.

Oil oil rates

Comments

200 characters

Oil falls, Brent settles at 7-month low

Senate panel doubts govt assertion of decreased spending

CCoSOEs approves NSPC-PSPC re-merger

PM forms task force on energy issues

SC urged to order govt stop making payments to IPPs

Imported goods specified in Third Schedule: FBR empowered to fix value of supply

Govt to retire expensive power plants

PM for granting due rights to people of Kashmir, Palestine

China’s BYD partners with Mega Motor to launch ‘NEV’

May 9 riots: No change in army’s stance: DG ISPR

13 dead, 18 injured in KPK rain-related incidents: NDMA

Read more stories