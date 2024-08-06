Aug 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Cotton spot rates

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday, (August 05, 2024)...
Recorder Report Published 06 Aug, 2024 06:40am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday, (August 05, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 03-08-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        17,800        235        18,035        17,835       +200/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           19,076        252        19,328        19,114       +214/-
===========================================================================

