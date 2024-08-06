Spot rate gains Rs200 per maund

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday increased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,800 per maund.

The local cotton market remained bullish and the trading volume remained low because the arrival of the Phutti is very slow because of rains.

Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,600 to Rs 17,900 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,700 to Rs 7,300 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,300 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,400 per 40 kg.

Around, 200 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at RS 18,500 per maund and 400 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 18,350 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,800 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 375 per kg.

