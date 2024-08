GWADAR: District leader of National Party Ashraf Hussain on Sunday left negotiating team constituted for talks with leaders of Balochistan Yekjehti Committee to call off sit-in in Gwadar after a harsh debate with provincial Minister for Home Ziaullah Langove.

Sources said that the representative of ‘All Parties’ and provincial Minister Langove were not on the same page and later Ashraf Hussain left the negotiating team.