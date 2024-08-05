President, PM pay homage to martyred policemen

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday paid rich tribute to the martyred police officers and personnel and said that their sacrifices in line of duty and eradication of crimes were unprecedented.

On the occasion of Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police, Zardari said that the martyred police personnel had rendered valuable sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

He lauded the unmatched bravery and sacrifices of martyrs of police force, adding the entire nation is proud of its valiant police force for their sacrifices.

“The police personnel had laid down their lives while fighting on the frontline with terrorists and criminal elements,” he added.

In his separate message, the prime minister said that the day reminded them of the valour and bravery displayed by the police force.

“In the fight against terrorism, the police force had always played a leading role and police personnel laid down their lives to secure and brighten the future of nation,” said

the PM.

He further said that the entire nation was proud of its martyred police personnel and saluted them on their sacrifices.

He said that it was the government’s responsibility to look after the bereaved families of Shaheed police officers and personnel and reiterated that no leniency in this regard would be tolerated.

Sharif assured that the federal government would take all possible steps for the provision of education and health facilities to the children of martyrs, adding the bereaved families would be taken care of in every possible way.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024