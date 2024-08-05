Peshawar: prices of essential food items remain high

PESHAWAR: Prices of live chicken/meat, vegetables, flour, pulses and other important daily use items on the rise in the retail market.

In a weekly-market survey conducted by Business Recorder on Sunday, it was witnessed that prices have touched a new peak, and are completely out of the purchasing power of the common man. Buyers asked the government and administration to take notice of overpricing and self-imposed prices of the food commodities.

In the open market, one kilogram of live chicken was available at Rs460/kg against the price of Rs450/kg, showing an increase of Rs10 per kg as compared to the previous week. Prices of farm eggs remained unchanged as available Rs240 in the retail market. Prices of cow meat are Rs700-800 and Rs900/kg. Price of mutton beef touched at Rs2400-2500/kg in the open market, it added.

According to the survey, the price of vegetables remained high in the local market. A nominal decreased in price of tomatoes was witnessed as available at Rs150/kg against the price of Rs180/kg in the previous week while the price of onion remained the same as being sold at Rs100 to Rs120/kg. Prices of ginger and garlic remained unchanged as available at Rs800/kg and Rs400 and Rs600/kg respectively. Green chili was available at Rs120-150/kg, the survey said. Peas was being sold at Rs250-300 per kg, capsicum at Rs250-300/kilo, ladyfinger Rs200-150/kilo, and curry Rs60/kg and, Kachalu Rs150-200/kilo, turnip at Rs100-120/kg, Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs80-100/kilo, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs200/kg, the survey said. Arvi was available at Rs170-180/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs60-70/kg, cabbage at Rs200/kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs100-120/kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs70-80/kg in the retail market.

Price of flour also remained unchanged as 20-kg fine flour sac was being sold at Rs2200-2300 and brown colored flour sac at Rs1800-1900 in the open market. Wheat flour, other products like maida, soji and choker flour also remained high in the retail market.

Mixed trend in prices of pulses and grocery items was registered in the retail market.

According to the survey, good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs260-270kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs250/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

Dal mash was available at Rs600/kg, dal masoor at Rs320 per kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs280/kg, dhoti dal at Rs320/kg, dal channa at Rs320/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs450/kg, red bean at Rs440/kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, big-size white Channa at Rs360/kg, small-size white channa at Rs300/kg.

Sugar was available at Rs150/kg in the retail market against the price of Rs144 per kg, the survey said.

Beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pumpers and others also remained sky-rocketed in the local market.

The price of apple was Rs200-250/kg, banana Rs100-150 and Rs200/dozen, strawberry at Rs200-300/kg, melon at Rs100-120/kg, and watermelon at Rs70/kg.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

