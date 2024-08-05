Sindh governor serves meal to participants of JI protest

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has instructed that sit-in protesters from Jamaat-e-Islami be offered lunch on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier, at the Governor’s direction, the protesters had been served parathas and tea for breakfast.

Tessori stated that he was serving the protesters from his own, not from public tax money, and that he also donates his salary to charitable organizations like JDC and Saylani Welfare Trust. He further remarked, “The sit-in protesters are my guests, and it is my duty to serve them.”The Governor Sindh encouraged the young participants of the protest to register for IT courses, suggesting that learning technology, rather than protesting, was the way to make Pakistan a global power.

Additionally, he mentioned that those unable to go to work due to the sit-in could collect free rations for their families from the Governor House.