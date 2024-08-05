Aug 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Bilawal seeks report on breach in Rohri Canal

APP Published 05 Aug, 2024 07:03am

KARACHI: Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday has taken notice of the breach in the Rohri Canal in Sanghar district during the ongoing rains and has sought a report from Sindh government.

The PPP Chairman directed the minister concerned to utilize all available resources to promptly repair the breach and minimize the damage.

He emphasized that the Minister of Irrigation must ensure that such incidents did not occur again during the rains. He also directed that the residents of the affected villages be relocated to safe areas and that an assessment of damage to crops due to the breach should be conducted.

Bilawal urged the PPP office-bearers and workers in Sanghar district to actively assist the affected people and provide necessary assistance.

