10-member task force on FBR digitalisation formed

Recorder Report Published August 5, 2024 Updated August 5, 2024 09:07am

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister has constituted a 10-member Task Force on digitalization of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) under the chair of State Minister for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik.

According to a letter from the PM office to the Federal Board of Revenue, the Prime Minister has been pleased to constitute a Task Force for comprehensive and end-to end digitalization of FBR.

Minister of State for Finance & Revenue will be chairman of the Task Force while Major General Syed Ali Raza, DG C4I will co-chair the Task Force.

PM Shehbaz directs FBR to accelerate digitisation work

The other members of committee will be Ghazi Akhtar, Lotte Akhtar Beverages Ltd; Ziad Bashir, Member BoD Gul Ahmed; Amir Malik, ex-CEO PRAL; Fareed Zafar, LUMS; Asif Peer, Systems Ltd; Tania Aidrus; Waqas ul Hasan, Karandaz and Gohar Marwat, Project Officer, NADRAc shall be members of Task Force.

The Task Force may co-opt any person from the public/private sector, if deemed necessary, for the purposes of this task.

The Terms of Reference (ToR) of the Task Force includes formulate policy interventions required for digitalization of FBR along with implementation of data automation/software solutions, encompassing following

a) Data integration (vertically with Provincial Revenue Authorities & horizontally across Ministries/Government departments);

b) Risk based auditing with CNIC as single primary identifier to broaden tax base;

c) Supply chain automation (wholesaler, distributor & middleman network);

d) Track & Trace System through integrated/automated system;

e) Restructuring of PRAL as an independent IT driven bureau for generating planning data/stats;

f) Trade data sharing interface with trading partners for effective valuation/appraisal;

The Task Force shall submit its recommendations/plan for consideration of the Prime Minister within one month.

The FBR will notify the said Task Force and provide secretarial support, it added.

