AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 107.45 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.72%)
BOP 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (14.99%)
DCL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
DFML 42.13 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
DGKC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.99%)
FCCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.72%)
FFBL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.17%)
FFL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
HUBC 149.25 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.52%)
MLCF 34.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.37%)
NBP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.8%)
OGDC 130.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.93%)
PAEL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.68%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
PPL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.01%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
TPLP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (9.94%)
TREET 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.08%)
TRG 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
UNITY 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,317 Increased By 90.2 (1.1%)
BR30 25,912 Increased By 432.3 (1.7%)
KSE100 78,226 Increased By 485.7 (0.62%)
KSE30 25,231 Increased By 185.5 (0.74%)
Aug 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan bags bronze medal in Asian Men’s U18 Volleyball Championship

APP Published August 4, 2024

The Pakistan team secured a bronze medal in the 15th Asian Men’s U18 Volleyball Championship in Bahrain, state-run APP reported.

In a dominant display of skill and teamwork, Pakistan triumphed over Japan with a decisive 3-0 victory in the third-place match. The set scores were 25-13, 25-21, and 25-17, showcasing Pakistan’s superior play.

This impressive performance places Pakistan in the third position among 16 participating countries, including notable teams from Bahrain, Thailand, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, Iran, China, Lebanon, the Philippines, India, Korea, and Kuwait.

Paris Olympics: 6 athletes bow out as Pakistan stays medal-less

The victory not only brings a Bronze Medal but also marks a significant milestone for Pakistan volleyball, reflecting the growth and potential of the sport in the country.

The success of the Pakistan U18 team is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the players, coaching staff, and the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF). Under the expert guidance of Head Coach Saeed Ahmed Khan, the team has developed into a formidable force in the Asian volleyball scene.

The coaching staff’s strategic planning and rigorous training regimen played a crucial role in honing the skills of the young athletes, enabling them to perform at their best on the international stage. The support and leadership of Ch Muhammad Yaqoob, Chairman of the PVF, have been instrumental in promoting volleyball in Pakistan.

His vision and efforts have significantly increased the sport’s popularity and participation across the region. This achievement is a reflection of the federation’s commitment to developing volleyball talent and providing opportunities for young athletes to compete at the highest levels.

In addition to securing the Bronze Medal, the Pakistan U18 Men’s Volleyball Team has also qualified for the upcoming World Championship.

Asian Men’s U18 Volleyball Championship Pakistan volleyball team

Comments

200 characters
Virk_Canada Aug 05, 2024 12:26am
It's confusing whether the event was Asian volleyball or the Paris Olympics, Pakistan got bronze.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Pakistan bags bronze medal in Asian Men’s U18 Volleyball Championship

Imran says would be ‘foolish’ not to have good relations with army

Electricity bills: Govt struggling to find solution to capacity charges

PM Shehbaz pays rich tribute to martyrs on Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police Day

Instagram blocked in Turkiye for third day

Donald Trump proposes alternative election debate, Harris says no

Fears of Middle East war grow after Hamas leader’s killing

Vladimir Putin vows support to North Korea after devastating floods

Maersk intends to invest $2bn for business expansion: minister

Paris Olympics: 6 athletes bow out as Pakistan stays medal-less

Read more stories