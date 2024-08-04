AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-04

Capital city witnesses spike in crimes

Fazal Sher Published 04 Aug, 2024 02:47am

ISLAMABAD: The capital city witnessed a spike in the incidents of crime during the last week as 81 cases of auto theft and 61 cases of different kinds of theft were reported in which citizens were deprived of valuables worth millions of rupees.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, the city police also registered 32 cases of robbery, 29 cases of street crime, five cases of dacoity, and two cases of murder during the last week. The 81 vehicles stolen by the carjackers from the jurisdiction of different police stations included five cars and 76 motorbikes.

During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of the Industrial Area, Ramna, Margalla, Khanna, Karachi Company, and Sumbal police stations.

In the same period, auto thieves stole 12 motorbikes from the limits of Margalla police station, nine motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Kohsar police station, seven motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Ramna, six motorbikes and cars from the limits of Khanna police station, seven motorbikes and one car from the limits of Industrial Area police station, five bikes from the jurisdiction of Sumbal as well as another five motorbikes from the limits of Secretariat station.

During the last week, unidentified armed persons snatched six mobile phones and cash, robbers struck at seven places and auto thieves stole 10 vehicles including one car from the limits of the Industrial Area police station.

Another seven cases of auto theft and seven cases of various kinds of theft were reported to Ramna police station. Auto thieves stole 12 motorbikes, and robbers struck at one place in the limits of Margalla police station, another nine cases of theft and seven cases of auto theft were reported to Khanna police station.

Similarly, last week, armed persons snatched three mobile phones, robbers struck at four places and auto thieves stole three motorbikes and one car from the limits of Karachi Company police station.

Armed persons snatched five mobile phones, robbers struck at one place, car lifters stole five bikes, and one person was murdered in the limits of Sumbal police station as well as carjackers stole nine motorbikes from the limits of Kohsar police station. Furthermore, five cases of auto theft and three cases of different kinds of theft were reported at the Secretariat police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Islamabad crimes

