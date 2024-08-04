AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 107.45 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.72%)
BOP 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (14.99%)
DCL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
DFML 42.13 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
DGKC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.99%)
FCCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.72%)
FFBL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.17%)
FFL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
HUBC 149.25 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.52%)
MLCF 34.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.37%)
NBP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.8%)
OGDC 130.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.93%)
PAEL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.68%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
PPL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.01%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
TPLP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (9.94%)
TREET 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.08%)
TRG 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
UNITY 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,317 Increased By 90.2 (1.1%)
BR30 25,912 Increased By 432.3 (1.7%)
KSE100 78,226 Increased By 485.7 (0.62%)
KSE30 25,231 Increased By 185.5 (0.74%)
Aug 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-04

Copper firms on potential US rate cuts after jobs data

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2024 02:47am

LONDON: Copper prices edged higher on Friday, supported by growing expectations of US interest rate cuts and slightly firmer physical demand in China, though investors remained cautious amid lacklustre economic data.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.3% at $9,082 a metric ton by 1605 GMT, steadying after Thursday’s 1.9% decline. US Comex copper futures gained 0.5% to $4.10 a lb. “On the macro front it’s a mixed picture. The easing stance from the Fed is positive, but US and Chinese data have been quite weak,” said Amelia Xiao Fu, head of commodity market strategy at Bank of China International.

US jobs data missed expectations on Friday, spurring traders to bet that the Federal Reserve will start easing policy in September with a big half-percentage-point interest rate cut. The weak data knocked the dollar lower, supporting copper by making commodities priced in the US currency less expensive for buyers using other currencies.

While recent factory data from top metals consumer China has been weak, there has been evidence of some renewed physical buying in China. The Yangshan copper premium rose to a more than three-month peak this week, signalling import appetite. Downstream consumers have been attracted by lower prices after copper shed 18% since its record peak of more than $11,000 a ton in May, said commodity markets strategist Fu.

“You have this buying-on-dip demand, but arguably not too strong, given the weak macro data. Demand is probably not strong enough to push prices materially higher.”

The most traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) lost 1.7% to 73,700 yuan ($10,211.57) a ton. In another slightly bullish sign, SHFE deliverable copper inventories declined 2% on Friday, but they were still not far from the highest level in four years.

Market participants expect a demand pickup in China starting in September, a time of seasonally strong consumption. In other metals, LME aluminium eased 1.4% to $2,263.50 a ton, zinc shed 1.7% to $2,661, lead dropped 1.8% to $2,025, while tin rose 0.9% to $30,170 and nickel added 0.1% to $16,290.

Copper Copper prices Shanghai Futures Exchange

Comments

200 characters

Copper firms on potential US rate cuts after jobs data

Companies Act, other administered legislation: Five HCs designated as special courts to try cases

Maersk intends to invest $2bn for business expansion: minister

Govt mulling raising GST on tractors to 14pc

Ogra urged to conduct probe: OCAC concerned at discounted sale of imported oil by OMC

Pakistan supports Iranian call for OIC extraordinary moot

Imran Khan says will talk to those who wield ‘real power’

0.2m solar kits to be distributed in Sindh

Dissenting notes: Two SC judges say majority’s order made ‘a new parliamentary party’

CCP grants approval: Lucky Core acquiring certain assets of Pfizer

Deductions, tax credits to salaried class, pensioners: FTO directs FBR, AGPR and AG Sindh to allow adjustment

Read more stories