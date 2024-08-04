Slow business activity on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained low because the arrival of the Phutti is very slow because of rains.

Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,700 to Rs 7,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,200 to Rs 17,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,700 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg.

Around, 200 bales of Gojra, 200 bales of Toba Tek Singh were sold at Rs 17,900 per maund, 400 bales of Layyah and 200 bales of Peer Mahal were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,600 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 375 per Kg.

