Upward trend persists on cotton market

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday increased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,600 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume remained low because the arrival of the Phutti is very slow because of rains.

He also told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,200 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,700 to Rs 7,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,300 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,200 to Rs 17,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,400 per 40 kg.

Around, 400 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 17,475 per maund, 1200 bales of Tando Adam, 600 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,400 per maund, 400 bales of Nauabad were sold at Rs 17,300 per maund, 200 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 17,725 per maund, 200 bales of Nawabshah were sold at Rs 17,150 per maund, 200 bales of Hala were sold at Rs 17,200 per maund, 200 bales of Toba Tek Singh were sold at Rs 17,900 per maund, 1000 bales of Chichawatmi, 800 bales of Vehari, 600 bales of Mianchannu, 200 bales of Mureed Wala, 200 bales of Peer Mahal, 600 bales of Khanewal and 400 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,600 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 375 per Kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024