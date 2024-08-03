WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Aug 2, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 1-Aug-24 31-Jul-24 30-Jul-24 29-Jul-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104151 0.104225 0.104015 0.103937
Euro 0.813838 0.815103 0.816685 0.815864
Japanese yen 0.00504395 0.00493946 0.004898 0.004905
U.K. pound 0.963307 0.966673 0.970002 0.968899
U.S. dollar 0.754322 0.752773 0.754513 0.754242
Algerian dinar 0.0056077 0.00559958 0.005609 0.005609
Australian dollar 0.492874 0.488625 0.494659 0.494179
Botswana pula 0.0557444 0.0554794 0.055381 0.055663
Brazilian real 0.133096 0.132964 0.133481 0.133558
Brunei dollar 0.564781 0.560349 0.561561 0.562112
Canadian dollar 0.544794 0.545132 0.544735 0.5445
Chilean peso 0.00079926 0.000786942 0.000789 0.000794
Czech koruna 0.0319696 0.0320206 0.032125 0.032158
Danish krone 0.109074 0.109232 0.109448 0.109328
Indian rupee 0.00900951 0.00898898 0.009011 0.009007
Israeli New Shekel 0.198925 0.199834 0.20212 0.202047
Korean won 0.00054657 0.000543675 0.000546 0.000544
Kuwaiti dinar 2.46914 2.46326 2.46815 2.46847
Malaysian ringgit 0.16544 0.163433 0.162979 0.162552
Mauritian rupee 0.0160779 0.0160807 0.016087 0.016063
Mexican peso 0.0403251 0.0404782 0.040155 0.040373
New Zealand dollar 0.449048 0.444814 0.442861 0.444927
Norwegian krone 0.0692833 0.0689744 0.068695 0.068471
Omani rial 1.96183 1.9578 1.96232 1.96162
Peruvian sol 0.202794 0.202499
Philippine peso 0.012897 0.0128361 0.012917 0.012905
Polish zloty 0.189519 0.189668 0.190692 0.190677
Qatari riyal 0.207231 0.206806 0.207284 0.207209
Russian ruble 0.00879334 0.00874208 0.00874
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201153 0.200739 0.201203 0.201131
Singapore dollar 0.564781 0.560349 0.561561 0.562112
South African rand 0.0413203 0.041202 0.041197 0.041058
Swedish krona 0.0706334 0.0701918 0.069886 0.069574
Swiss franc 0.854647 0.851979 0.852781
Thai baht 0.0212593 0.0210725 0.020969
Trinidadian dollar 0.111865 0.112326 0.111919
U.A.E. dirham 0.205397 0.204976 0.205449 0.205376
Uruguayan peso 0.0186954 0.0186913 0.018731 0.018725
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments