WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 2, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 1-Aug-24 31-Jul-24 30-Jul-24 29-Jul-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104151 0.104225 0.104015 0.103937 Euro 0.813838 0.815103 0.816685 0.815864 Japanese yen 0.00504395 0.00493946 0.004898 0.004905 U.K. pound 0.963307 0.966673 0.970002 0.968899 U.S. dollar 0.754322 0.752773 0.754513 0.754242 Algerian dinar 0.0056077 0.00559958 0.005609 0.005609 Australian dollar 0.492874 0.488625 0.494659 0.494179 Botswana pula 0.0557444 0.0554794 0.055381 0.055663 Brazilian real 0.133096 0.132964 0.133481 0.133558 Brunei dollar 0.564781 0.560349 0.561561 0.562112 Canadian dollar 0.544794 0.545132 0.544735 0.5445 Chilean peso 0.00079926 0.000786942 0.000789 0.000794 Czech koruna 0.0319696 0.0320206 0.032125 0.032158 Danish krone 0.109074 0.109232 0.109448 0.109328 Indian rupee 0.00900951 0.00898898 0.009011 0.009007 Israeli New Shekel 0.198925 0.199834 0.20212 0.202047 Korean won 0.00054657 0.000543675 0.000546 0.000544 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46914 2.46326 2.46815 2.46847 Malaysian ringgit 0.16544 0.163433 0.162979 0.162552 Mauritian rupee 0.0160779 0.0160807 0.016087 0.016063 Mexican peso 0.0403251 0.0404782 0.040155 0.040373 New Zealand dollar 0.449048 0.444814 0.442861 0.444927 Norwegian krone 0.0692833 0.0689744 0.068695 0.068471 Omani rial 1.96183 1.9578 1.96232 1.96162 Peruvian sol 0.202794 0.202499 Philippine peso 0.012897 0.0128361 0.012917 0.012905 Polish zloty 0.189519 0.189668 0.190692 0.190677 Qatari riyal 0.207231 0.206806 0.207284 0.207209 Russian ruble 0.00879334 0.00874208 0.00874 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201153 0.200739 0.201203 0.201131 Singapore dollar 0.564781 0.560349 0.561561 0.562112 South African rand 0.0413203 0.041202 0.041197 0.041058 Swedish krona 0.0706334 0.0701918 0.069886 0.069574 Swiss franc 0.854647 0.851979 0.852781 Thai baht 0.0212593 0.0210725 0.020969 Trinidadian dollar 0.111865 0.112326 0.111919 U.A.E. dirham 0.205397 0.204976 0.205449 0.205376 Uruguayan peso 0.0186954 0.0186913 0.018731 0.018725 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

