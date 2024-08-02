AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 107.45 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.72%)
BOP 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (14.99%)
DCL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
DFML 42.13 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
DGKC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.99%)
FCCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.72%)
FFBL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.17%)
FFL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
HUBC 149.25 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.52%)
MLCF 34.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.37%)
NBP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.8%)
OGDC 130.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.93%)
PAEL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.68%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
PPL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.01%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
TPLP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (9.94%)
TREET 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.08%)
TRG 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
UNITY 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,317 Increased By 90.2 (1.1%)
BR30 25,912 Increased By 432.3 (1.7%)
KSE100 78,226 Increased By 485.7 (0.62%)
KSE30 25,231 Increased By 185.5 (0.74%)
Markets

London’s FTSE 100 falls over 1% amid global stock slump

Reuters Published August 2, 2024

London stocks rounded the week off with heavy losses amid a global risk-off mood after a weak U.S. jobs report spurred worries on the health of the American economy, while losses in commodity-linked stocks added to the downbeat sentiment.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 1.3%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index slid 3.0% to clock its worst day since September 2022.

The unemployment rate in the U.S. jumped to a near three-year high of 4.3% in July amid a significant slowdown in hiring, heightening fears the labor market was deteriorating and potentially making the economy vulnerable to a recession.

Traders recalibrated their bets to price in a steeper than 25 basis point cut in the interest rates by the U.S. central bank in September.

“It’s time for the Fed to cut the federal-funds rate. The data quality issues make our picture of the economy somewhat murky. But there’s enough risk to call for substantially cutting rates now,” said Preston Caldwell, chief US economist at Morningstar.

London’s FTSE 100 falls amid broader declines as investors cautious ahead of US data

In London, investment banking and brokerage stocks declined 4.3% after a 1.1% loss in the previous session.

Personal goods shares like Burberry fell nearly 5% after Italian peer Salvator Ferragamo reported a 41% decline in its first-half operating profit.

Industrial metal miners slipped 2.1% to hit their lowest level since March on lower gold and copper prices.

Banks extended their declines from the previous session with a 3.6% loss.

The sector had logged its worst day since February 2022 on Thursday on a quarter point rate cut by the Bank of England and as French lender Societe Generale cut its guidance for retail net interest income.

IAG Group climbed 4.7% to top the FTSE 100 after the British Airways owner terminated its proposed takeover of Spain’s Air Europa, citing regulatory concerns.

