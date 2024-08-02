AGL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AIRLINK 106.60 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.91%)
BOP 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (15.27%)
DCL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
DFML 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.88%)
DGKC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.99%)
FCCL 20.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.34%)
FFBL 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.29%)
FFL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
HUBC 148.90 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.78%)
HUMNL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.54%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
NBP 47.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.38%)
OGDC 130.49 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1%)
PAEL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.88%)
PIBTL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
PPL 112.70 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.37%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
TELE 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 44.49 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (8.01%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (8.13%)
TREET 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.81%)
TRG 54.15 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.86%)
UNITY 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,314 Increased By 86.9 (1.06%)
BR30 25,885 Increased By 404.9 (1.59%)
KSE100 78,214 Increased By 473.5 (0.61%)
KSE30 25,233 Increased By 187.9 (0.75%)
Aug 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London’s FTSE 100 falls amid broader declines as investors cautious ahead of US data

Reuters Published 02 Aug, 2024 01:45pm

London stocks inched lower on Friday amid broader declines as investors were cautious ahead of a crucial jobs report in the United States, while an uptick in commodity prices helped limit losses.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.4%, after logging its worst day in more than three months on Thursday.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index was off 1.2% by 0712 GMT. Both indexes are, however, on track to log weekly gains on upbeat corporate earnings.

US nonfarm payrolls data is on the radar and follows Thursday’s weak manufacturing data that stoked fears of an economic slowdown and weighed on investor sentiment globally.

In London, investment banking and brokerage stocks declined 1.8% after a 1.1% loss in the previous session.

Personal goods like Burberry fell more than 1% after Italian peer Salvator Ferragamo reported a 41% decline in its first-half operating profit.

On the brighter side, precious metal miners gained 0.7% as gold prices firmed on safe-haven demand and the prospect of a September cut in the US Banks extended their declines from the previous session with a 0.8% loss.

The sector had logged its worst day since February 2022 on Thursday on a quarter point rate cut by the Bank of England and as French lender Societe Generale cut its guidance for retail net interest income.

London’s FTSE 100 slips as corporate earnings, investor caution weigh

The British central bank delivered its first interest rate cut since 2020 on Thursday, bringing it down from a 16-year high, but said it would be cautious towards further cuts.

IAG Group climbed 3.85% to top the FTSE 100 after the British Airways owner terminated its proposed takeover of Spain’s Air Europa, citing regulatory environment concerns.

London stocks

Comments

200 characters

London’s FTSE 100 falls amid broader declines as investors cautious ahead of US data

Heavy rain, floods in Pakistan kill at least 30

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs257,300 per tola

Joe Biden says killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh not helpful for ceasefire talks

Slain Hamas chief Haniyeh to be buried in Qatar

Attock Refinery CEO calls for phased deregulation in petroleum prices

Oil prices up but on course for fourth weekly fall amid demand concerns

Conditions for GST payment, tax returns relaxed

FY25 sell-off plan likely to be approved today

Imprest money: Govt weighs debit card against credit card for PSEs

Read more stories