Soybeans, corn head for weekly losses on hopes for strong US supply

CANBERRA: Chicago corn and soybean futures hovered near four-year lows on Friday and looked set to post weekly losses, as forecasts for cool, rainy weather in the US corn belt improved the supply outlook.

Wheat futures were also near their lowest levels since 2020, but on track for a weekly gain as traders weighed the production impact of adverse weather in Europe and China.

Fundamentals