AGL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AIRLINK 106.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.82%)
BOP 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (15.85%)
DCL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.75%)
DFML 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.4%)
DGKC 83.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.08%)
FCCL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.29%)
FFL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 148.70 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.64%)
HUMNL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.06%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
NBP 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.27%)
OGDC 130.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.04%)
PAEL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.91%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.4%)
PPL 112.70 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.37%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.24%)
TELE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
TOMCL 44.10 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (7.06%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (8.13%)
TREET 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.81%)
TRG 54.18 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.91%)
UNITY 30.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,314 Increased By 86.8 (1.05%)
BR30 25,892 Increased By 412.1 (1.62%)
KSE100 78,231 Increased By 490.6 (0.63%)
KSE30 25,222 Increased By 176.4 (0.7%)
JGB yields drop to six-week lows as weak US data weighs

Reuters Published 02 Aug, 2024 11:15am

SINGAPORE: Japanese government bond yields fell on Friday to their lowest in six weeks, tracking declines in US Treasury yields, as weak US economic data stoked worries of a slowdown and cemented expectations of the Federal Reserve cutting rates soon.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 7 basis points to 0.960%, its lowest since mid-June.

The 20-year JGB yield was 5 basis points lower at 1.740%. Data on Thursday showed further contraction in the US manufacturing sector and a decline in construction spending that solidified a rate cut from the Fed in September.

That along with safe-haven flows into US Treasuries following escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East sent the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries to a six-month low of 3.943%.

Japan’s 2 year bond yield hits 13-year high as BOJ chief hints chance of another rate hike

Bond yields fall when prices rise. Short-term Japanese government bond yields have been on the rise after the Bank of Japan raised interest rates on Wednesday for only the second time since 2007 and announced a halving of its monthly bond buying.

On Friday, the five-year JGB yield fell 6 basis points to 0.59% but remained close to the 15-year high it touched this week.

The two-year yield fell 2 basis points to 0.43%.

Japanese government bond

