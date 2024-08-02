AGL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AIRLINK 106.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.82%)
BOP 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (15.85%)
DCL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.75%)
DFML 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.4%)
DGKC 83.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.08%)
FCCL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.29%)
FFL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 148.70 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.64%)
HUMNL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.06%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
NBP 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.27%)
OGDC 130.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.04%)
PAEL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.91%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.4%)
PPL 112.70 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.37%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.24%)
TELE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
TOMCL 44.10 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (7.06%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (8.13%)
TREET 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.81%)
TRG 54.18 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.91%)
UNITY 30.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,314 Increased By 86.8 (1.05%)
BR30 25,892 Increased By 412.1 (1.62%)
KSE100 78,231 Increased By 490.6 (0.63%)
KSE30 25,222 Increased By 176.4 (0.7%)
Aug 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares fall 2% as US data spurs global sell-off

Reuters Published 02 Aug, 2024 10:11am

Australian shares slumped 2% on Friday after scaling record highs in the last two straight sessions, in tandem with a global broad-based sell-off as weaker-than-expected US data spurred worries of a worsening economic outlook.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.9% to 7,959.70 points by 0039 GMT, and was headed for its worst session since March 2023.

The Aussie dollar was 0.18% stronger against the US dollar to A$0.65.

A measure of US manufacturing activity dropped to an eight-month low in July, signifying contraction in a sector that accounts for 10.3% of the world’s largest economy.

The data dampened risk sentiment even after the US Federal Reserve had earlier in the week signalled a rate cut could come as soon as September.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to hold interest rates when it meets on Aug. 6, and wait until the first quarter of 2025 before reducing them, a Reuters poll showed. The chances of a hike were wiped out earlier this week on cooler-than-expected inflation print.

In Sydney, heavyweight miners led the losses with a 2.1% decline, despite iron ore futures rising to a more than one-week high on Thursday.

Energy stocks fell 2.5% as oil prices slipped after global supply seemed largely unaffected by worries of a wider Middle East crisis.

Brent crude futures rose 0.44% to $79.87 a barrel in Asian hours, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 0.51% to $76.70 per barrel.

Australian shares hit record high; RBA cautious on inflation

Overnight, the US Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 494.82 points, or 1.21%, at 40,347.97 points.

The S&P 500 lost 75.62 points, or 1.37%, while the Nasdaq lost 405.25 points, or 2.30%.

Australian real estate sector, which is sensitive to shifts in interest rates, fell 2.5%.

Financials dipped 2.1%, with the “Big Four” banks fell between 1.9% and 3%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index 1% to 12,345.25 points.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares fall 2% as US data spurs global sell-off

Heavy rain, floods in Pakistan kill at least 30

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs257,300 per tola

Joe Biden says killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh not helpful for ceasefire talks

Slain Hamas chief Haniyeh to be buried in Qatar

Attock Refinery CEO calls for phased deregulation in petroleum prices

Oil prices up but on course for fourth weekly fall amid demand concerns

Conditions for GST payment, tax returns relaxed

FY25 sell-off plan likely to be approved today

Imprest money: Govt weighs debit card against credit card for PSEs

Read more stories