AGL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AIRLINK 106.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.82%)
BOP 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (15.85%)
DCL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.75%)
DFML 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.4%)
DGKC 83.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.08%)
FCCL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.29%)
FFL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 148.70 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.64%)
HUMNL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.06%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
NBP 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.27%)
OGDC 130.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.04%)
PAEL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.91%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.4%)
PPL 112.70 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.37%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.24%)
TELE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
TOMCL 44.10 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (7.06%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (8.13%)
TREET 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.81%)
TRG 54.18 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.91%)
UNITY 30.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,314 Increased By 86.8 (1.05%)
BR30 25,892 Increased By 412.1 (1.62%)
KSE100 78,231 Increased By 490.6 (0.63%)
KSE30 25,222 Increased By 176.4 (0.7%)
Aug 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee to hover near record low, central bank counted on to support

Reuters Published 02 Aug, 2024 10:09am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is likely to hover near its all-time low at open on Friday, unable to benefit from a drop in US bond yields, with traders expecting intervention from the Reserve Bank of India to continue limiting the currency’s losses.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will open at around 83.73-83.74 against the US dollar, marginally weaker than its close at 83.7175 in the previous session.

The rupee had declined to its all-time low of 83.7450 on Wednesday.

The local currency has stayed under pressure for the majority of the last two weeks due to equity-related outflows and a prevailing bias towards steady depreciation.

The decline came despite positive cues such as the Federal Reserve’s signalling a likely interest rate cut in September.

The dollar index was at 104.39 after rising nearly 0.3% on Thursday, as concerns about geopolitical tensions gave it a safe-haven boost and also helped drive US bond yields lower.

The 10-year US Treasury yield declined to a six-month low of 3.94% in Asia trading with a surprise weakness in US manufacturing data sparking concern that the economy could be on course for a hard landing.

The rupee appears to be “headed lower steadily,” with a strong local appetite to buy dollars limiting gains while the Reserve Bank of India’s interventions keep sharp declines at bay, a foreign exchange trader at a state-run bank said.

Indian rupee ends moderately higher

“We expect the (Indian) central bank to continue to intervene and hence keep FX volatility at decadal lows,” MUFG Bank said in a note. Asian currencies were mixed on Friday, with the Korean won down nearly 0.5%, while the offshore Chinese yuan and the Thai baht gained slightly.

Investors will pay close attention to a key US jobs report due later on Friday alongside remarks from Fed policymakers.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee to hover near record low, central bank counted on to support

Heavy rain, floods in Pakistan kill at least 30

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs257,300 per tola

Joe Biden says killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh not helpful for ceasefire talks

Slain Hamas chief Haniyeh to be buried in Qatar

Attock Refinery CEO calls for phased deregulation in petroleum prices

Oil prices up but on course for fourth weekly fall amid demand concerns

Conditions for GST payment, tax returns relaxed

FY25 sell-off plan likely to be approved today

Imprest money: Govt weighs debit card against credit card for PSEs

Read more stories