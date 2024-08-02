AGL 23.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
AIRLINK 106.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.82%)
BOP 5.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (16.14%)
DCL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
DFML 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.88%)
DGKC 83.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.08%)
FCCL 20.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.34%)
FFBL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
FFL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 149.19 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (1.98%)
HUMNL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.71%)
KOSM 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.11%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
NBP 47.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.38%)
OGDC 130.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.93%)
PAEL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.03%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
PPL 112.60 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.28%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SEARL 58.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 44.30 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (7.55%)
TPLP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (8%)
TREET 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.01%)
TRG 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.14%)
UNITY 30.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,320 Increased By 93.6 (1.14%)
BR30 25,932 Increased By 451.9 (1.77%)
KSE100 78,247 Increased By 506.3 (0.65%)
KSE30 25,223 Increased By 177.7 (0.71%)
India 10-year bond yield holds 6.90% level before debt sale

Reuters Published 02 Aug, 2024 10:07am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields dipped in early session on Friday, tracking US peers, but the decline in domestic benchmark yield was limited at around 6.90% ahead of the upcoming weekly debt sale.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 6.9069% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, compared with its previous close of 6.9166%. Earlier in the day, it fell to 6.9016%, the lowest since April 5, 2022.

“Offers are getting matched with bids, and it seems bulls will have to wait for debt auction result for the break of 6.90% on the benchmark,” a trader with a primary dealership said.

New Delhi aims to raise 220 billion rupees ($2.63 billion) on Friday through the sale of bonds, which includes 10-year green bonds and a 30-year paper. Earlier this financial year, a green bond sale had to be cancelled as investors had bid at higher yields.

This would also be the first auction of a 30-year paper since the central bank reintroduced investment curbs on the 14- and 30-year papers.

The central bank’s move has not gone down well with foreign investors, who call it a policy flip-flop that may force them to redraw investment strategies.

US yields plunged on Thursday, with the 10-year yields hitting a fresh six-month low and sliding below 4%, and declined further in Asian hours. Yields fell amid building worries over the US economy.

India bonds not reacting to strong domestic growth, yields little changed

A surprise slump in manufacturing data ignited concerns the Federal Reserve may be behind the curve with rate cuts, which may make their aim of soft landing difficult.

Earlier this week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said price pressures were broadly easing and that a “rate cut could be on the table” at the September meeting.

Investors have now priced in about 85 basis points of rate cuts in 2024, with a 32% probability of the first cut in September being a 50 bps move, as per the CME FedWatch tool.

