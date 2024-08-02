AGL 23.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
AIRLINK 106.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.82%)
BOP 5.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (16.43%)
DCL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
DFML 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.64%)
DGKC 83.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.89%)
FCCL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 43.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.66%)
FFL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
HUBC 149.50 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.19%)
HUMNL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.71%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.84%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
NBP 47.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.38%)
OGDC 130.45 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.97%)
PAEL 26.89 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.22%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
PPL 112.72 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.39%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SEARL 58.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
TOMCL 44.28 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (7.5%)
TPLP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (8.26%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.21%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.04%)
UNITY 30.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 8,317 Increased By 90.6 (1.1%)
BR30 25,932 Increased By 451.9 (1.77%)
KSE100 78,257 Increased By 516.6 (0.66%)
KSE30 25,232 Increased By 186.7 (0.75%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-02

Ex-Info Secretary Ismail Patel passes away in Karachi

NEW YORK: Ismail Patel, a former Information Secretary who served in senior government positions, passed away in Karachi on Thursday after prolonged illness. He was 74.

Patel was later buried in a graveyard of the Defence Housing society.

He leaves behind his wife, Anjum and a brother, Ibrahim, as well as a host of friends to mourn.

Patel, who was from the first CSS batch of the Information Service, had a distinguished career, including as press officer at the Pakistan Mission to the UN in New York in early 80s.

He also served as the Principal Information Officer (PIO), Press Secretary to President Ghulam Ishaq Khan and Director General External Publicity.

