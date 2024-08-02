Ex-Info Secretary Ismail Patel passes away in Karachi

NEW YORK: Ismail Patel, a former Information Secretary who served in senior government positions, passed away in Karachi on Thursday after prolonged illness. He was 74.

Patel was later buried in a graveyard of the Defence Housing society.

He leaves behind his wife, Anjum and a brother, Ibrahim, as well as a host of friends to mourn.

Patel, who was from the first CSS batch of the Information Service, had a distinguished career, including as press officer at the Pakistan Mission to the UN in New York in early 80s.

He also served as the Principal Information Officer (PIO), Press Secretary to President Ghulam Ishaq Khan and Director General External Publicity.