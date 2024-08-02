AGL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
World Print 2024-08-02

N Korea wants to restart nuclear talks if Trump wins, says ex-diplomat

Reuters Published 02 Aug, 2024 08:19am

SEOUL: North Korea wants to reopen nuclear talks with the United States if Donald Trump is re-elected as president and is working to devise a new negotiating strategy, a senior North Korean diplomat who recently defected to South Korea told Reuters.

The escape of Ri Il Gyu from Cuba made headlines globally last month. He was the highest-ranking North Korean diplomat to defect to the South since 2016.

In his first interview with international media, Ri said North Korea has set Russia, the US and Japan as its top foreign policy priorities for this year and beyond.

While bolstering relations with Russia, Pyongyang was keen to reopen nuclear negotiations if Trump - who engaged in both fiery brinkmanship and unprecedented diplomacy with North Korea during his previous term - won re-election in November, Ri said.

Pyongyang’s diplomats were mapping out a strategy for that scenario, with the goal of lifting of sanctions on its weapons programmes, removing its designation as a state sponsor of terrorism and eliciting economic aid, said Ri.

His comments signal a potential about-face from the North’s current stance after recent statements ditching the possibility of dialogue with the US and warning of armed confrontation.

A summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Trump in Vietnam in 2019 collapsed over sanctions, for which Ri partly blamed Kim’s decision to entrust “inexperienced, clueless” military commanders with nuclear diplomacy.

“Kim Jong Un doesn’t know much about international relations and diplomacy, or how to make strategic judgment,” he said. “This time, the foreign ministry would definitely gain power and take charge, and it won’t be so easy for Trump to tie North Korea’s hands and feet again for four years without giving anything.” RUSSIAN TIES, JAPAN AID By forging closer ties with Russia, North Korea received help with its missile technology and economy. But a bigger benefit could be to block additional sanctions and undercut existing ones, Ri said, adding it would raise Pyongyang’s bargaining power against Washington.

“The Russians got their own hands dirty by engaging in illicit transactions and, thanks to that, North Korea no longer needs to rely on the US to lift sanctions, which essentially means they stripped the US of one key bargaining chip,” he said.

In Tokyo, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said he wants to meet Kim, but the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 80s has long been a stumbling block.

