AGL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
AIRLINK 104.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.76%)
BOP 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.16%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.53%)
DCL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.42%)
DFML 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
DGKC 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.39%)
FCCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.8%)
FFBL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FFL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.51%)
HUBC 146.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.87%)
NBP 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-4.36%)
OGDC 129.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.37%)
PAEL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
PIBTL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.87%)
PPL 111.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.96%)
PRL 21.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.65%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SEARL 58.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.47%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.49%)
TOMCL 41.19 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.49%)
TPLP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.27%)
TREET 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
TRG 53.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 8,241 Decreased By -95.5 (-1.14%)
BR30 25,545 Decreased By -365.4 (-1.41%)
KSE100 77,740 Decreased By -960.2 (-1.22%)
KSE30 25,045 Decreased By -317.8 (-1.25%)
Aug 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-08-01

Auction for serviceable old cars: No 18pc GST if tax paid at import stage: FBR

Sohail Sarfraz Published August 1, 2024 Updated August 1, 2024 09:20am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will not charge 18 percent sales tax on auction of serviceable old and used vehicles in case sales tax has been paid at the time of local or import stage.

However, sales tax would be charged on auction of unserviceable/ condemned old and used vehicles from the bidders, irrespective of the fact that sales tax has already been paid on such imported or locally purchased vehicles, FBR added.

In this regard, the FBR has issued instructions to the field formations here on Wednesday on the chargeability of sales tax on auction of vehicles.

Auctioned vehicles by successful bidders: FBR directed to devise comprehensive SOP for timely lab testing

According to the FBR’s instructions, the issue of chargeability of sales tax on auction of vehicles has been examined keeping in view the clarifications issued by the Board from time to time.

Following are the views/comments of the Board to the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO):

It is intimated that Board from time to time issued various clarifications vide letters of even number dated August 21, 2006, November 21, 2013, January 7, 2020, November 13, 2020, wherein, it has been conveyed that sales tax is not payable on old and used vehicles auctioned/sold by the government departments/autono-mous bodies, where tax was paid at the purchase/import stage.

However, the said exemption is not applicable to vehicles which were brought into the country or purchased by the auctioning department without payment of due sales tax, which is still in field and binding on government departments/autonomous bodies.

However, the clarification vide letter dated November 23, 2020 has been issued in the broader context which implies that on auction of goods including vehicles, sales tax is chargeable @17% in terms of section 2(33)(b) of the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

In this regard, the Board is has clarified that on auction of serviceable old and used vehicles, if sales tax has been paid at the time of local or import stage, no sales tax is chargeable on auction of stated vehicles.

Whereas, on auction of unserviceable/condemned old and used vehicles, the same shall attract charge of 18% sales tax from the bidders, irrespective of the fact that sales tax has already been paid on such imported or locally purchased vehicles and tax so charged be deposited into the federal government treasury accordingly, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

imports Taxes FBR Sales Tax vehicles GST FTO auctions Auction for serviceable old cars

Comments

200 characters
T Aug 01, 2024 08:55am
if you want to complicate something you should hand it over to any government institution and they will complicate it to the point of destruction.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Auction for serviceable old cars: No 18pc GST if tax paid at import stage: FBR

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Cannot defer reform agenda anymore, says Aurangzeb

Calls for revenge at Iran funeral for Hamas chief Haniyeh

Heavy rain breaks 44-year record in Lahore

MSCI Index: Pakistan’s weight likely to go up by 35-45bps: Topline Securities

Oil rises on risk of broadening Middle East conflict

Bank Alfalah’s profit jumps 53% in 2QCY24, clocks in at Rs12bn

At least 11 dead after heavy rain in northern India, hundreds missing

KE says network stable as Karachi receives light to moderate rain

Death of Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif in July confirmed, Israel says

Read more stories