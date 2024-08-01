AGL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
2024-08-01

ADB team, BISP official discuss proposed $300m package

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published August 1, 2024 Updated August 1, 2024 10:15am

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank Fact-Finding Mission, Wednesday, called on Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Amer Ali Ahmad, and discussed the proposed technical assistance package of $300 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to BISP.

During the meeting, the ADB Fact-Finding Mission presented a detailed overview of the programme’s scope, according to BISP.

The presentation covered the proposed additional financing, which includes a significant technical assistance package worth $300 million from ADB, BISP said in an official statement.

Rubina meets ADB delegation

This funding is intended to bolster various aspects of the programme, including institutional strengthening, skill training education, and health and nutrition initiatives. These areas are critical for improving the overall social protection framework and ensuring that the beneficiaries receive comprehensive support, it said, adding, the secretary BISP acknowledged the ADB Fact-Finding Mission for their ongoing support and collaboration.

The primary agenda of the meeting was the Integrated Social Protection Development Programme, a joint initiative aimed at enhancing social protection measures for the beneficiaries of BISP.

“The programme’s comprehensive approach aims to provide not just financial assistance but also skills and health support, which are vital for the sustainable development of the beneficiaries,” the secretary BISP said.

The two sides also discussed the inclusion of technical training in the conditional cash transfer framework.

“The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both parties reiterating their commitment to closely collaborate to ensure the programme’s successful implementation. The ultimate goal is to uplift the lives of BISP beneficiaries across Pakistan, ensuring they receive the necessary support to improve their living conditions and overall well-being,” the press release added.

The ADB delegation included Laisiasa Tora, Co-Mission Leader and Principal Public Sector Specialist, Xin Long, Principal Social Sector Specialist, Omer Bin Zia, Senior Project Officer and Sabina Yusifova among others.

