KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (July 31, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 279.27 280.50 AED 75.77 76.35
EURO 300.35 302.79 SAR 74.01 74.60
GBP 356.89 359.37 INTERBANK 278.60 278.80
JPY 1.81 1.85
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments