KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (July 31, 2024).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 279.27 280.50 AED 75.77 76.35 EURO 300.35 302.79 SAR 74.01 74.60 GBP 356.89 359.37 INTERBANK 278.60 278.80 JPY 1.81 1.85 =========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024