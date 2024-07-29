Gold price per tola gains Rs200 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan registered marginal gains on Monday in line with the increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs252,700 after it rose by Rs200.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs216,650 after it registered an increase of Rs172, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price per tola increased by Rs1,000.

The international rate of gold inched up on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,390 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $4 during the day.

On the other hand, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,860 per tola.