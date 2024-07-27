AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 27 Jul, 2024 04:34pm

Gold prices in Pakistan registered back-to-back gains on Saturday in line with the increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs252,500 after an increase of Rs1,000.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs216,478 after it registered an increase of Rs857, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold price per tola increased by Rs1,000.

The international rate of gold inched up on Saturday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,386 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $13 during the day.

On the other hand, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,860 per tola.

Last week, gold price per tola had increased by Rs4,600 in Pakistan to clock in at an all-time high of Rs254,000 per tola in the local market.

