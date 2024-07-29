Palm oil falls, weighed down by weaker Dalian rivals

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures on fell on Monday, weighed down by weakness in rival vegetable oils on the Dalian Commodity Exchange.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 54 ringgit or 1.37% to 3,888 ringgit ($838.65) by 0241 GMT.

Palm snaps 3-session losing run on strong exports

The contract lost 0.48% last week, a second consecutive weekly drop.

Fundamentals