SINGAPORE: South Korea’s POSCO International is seeking six cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) on a free-on-board (FOB) or delivered ex-ship (DES) basis, according to two industry sources.

It is seeking the cargoes for loading from April 2025 to August 2026 on a FOB basis, or September 2025 to August 2026 on a DES basis.

The tender closes on Aug. 12.