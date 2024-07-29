Jul 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares open at record highs; banks, energy lead

Reuters Published 29 Jul, 2024 10:36am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares opened at a record high on Monday, boosted by gains in banks after quarterly results of key lenders, while energy stocks rose after power producer NTPC’s strong earnings.

The NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.30% to a record high of 24,913.5 points as of 9:30 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.4% to hit record high at 81,612.1.

Indian benchmarks rose for eight straight weeks through Friday, logging their longest weekly winning streak since 2010.

The heavyweight bank index advanced about 1% on Monday, with private lender ICICI Bank rising 2% after reporting a bigger-than-expected first-quarter profit, helped by robust loan growth and healthy core lending income.

Indian shares log best weekly winning streak since 2010

Bandhan Bank jumped 9.6% after its first-quarter profit inched higher.

The Nifty energy index rose around 1%, with heavyweight Reliance Industries up 0.8%, while state-owned NTPC rising 2.5% after reporting strong earnings.

Indian shares

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares open at record highs; banks, energy lead

Intra-day update: rupee marginally falls against US dollar

KE seeks PD’s help in getting MPCL gas

Tax refund cases: LHC bars FIA from taking steps against FBR officers

POL discovers oil & gas reserves in KP’s Kohat district

Power export to China: feasibility study on the cards

IK’s arrest: PTI says will start countrywide protest on Aug 5

PM announces series of significant visa reforms

Miftah says will move court against KE

IPP agreements main reason behind power challenges: PBF

CTO Islamabad accused of ‘deceiving’ tax system

Read more stories