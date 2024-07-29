Futures spread down 315bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 315bps to 9.32 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved significantly as average daily volumes increased by 151.7 percent to 280.39 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 111.41 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 77.3 percent to Rs 12.15 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 6.85 billion.

