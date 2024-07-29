AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,233 Decreased By -61.3 (-0.74%)
BR30 25,835 Decreased By -266.9 (-1.02%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Jul 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-07-29

Miftah says will move court against KE

NNI Published 29 Jul, 2024 06:37am

KARACHI: Awaam Pakistan Party leader Miftah Ismail announced his intention to file a petition against K-Electric, highlighting a sharp 350% increase in electricity rates since 2015.

Addressing a protest outside K-Electric’s head office, Ismail took a jibe at the current government’s handling of electricity tariffs and the burden it places on ordinary citizens.

Ismail pointed out that while the Pakistan People’s Party had pledged to provide 300 free units of electricity, the reality has been starkly different.

Multi-Year Tariff mechanism: KE seeks Rs3.8/unit hike in base tariff for seven years

“The government should not give free electricity per unit, but if the rate is correct, whose salaries have increased by 350 percent?” he questioned.

He further argued that if ordinary citizens are not receiving free electricity, no one else should either. “We are not vandals, but we will go and put our case in front of everyone,” he asserted, expressing his confidence in the media to highlight the plight of the common man while presenting the government’s position on the issue.

“Why does load shedding not reduce the bill,” Ismail questioned, criticizing the persistent power outages and their impact on citizens. He stressed that if there is 12-hour load shedding, the total bill should be less.

Karachi KE electricity Court Federal Government power tariff electricity rates electricity prices Miftah Ismail Power load shedding Former finance minister K-Electric Awaam Pakistan Party

Comments

200 characters

Miftah says will move court against KE

KE seeks PD’s help in getting MPCL gas

Tax refund cases: LHC bars FIA from taking steps against FBR officers

Power export to China: feasibility study on the cards

IK’s arrest: PTI says will start countrywide protest on Aug 5

35 killed as tribal feud sparks sectarian fighting in Kurram

PM announces series of significant visa reforms

Commodity traders say WHT to further fuel food inflation

IPP agreements main reason behind power challenges: PBF

CTO Islamabad accused of ‘deceiving’ tax system

Read more stories