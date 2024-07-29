Miftah says will move court against KE

KARACHI: Awaam Pakistan Party leader Miftah Ismail announced his intention to file a petition against K-Electric, highlighting a sharp 350% increase in electricity rates since 2015.

Addressing a protest outside K-Electric’s head office, Ismail took a jibe at the current government’s handling of electricity tariffs and the burden it places on ordinary citizens.

Ismail pointed out that while the Pakistan People’s Party had pledged to provide 300 free units of electricity, the reality has been starkly different.

“The government should not give free electricity per unit, but if the rate is correct, whose salaries have increased by 350 percent?” he questioned.

He further argued that if ordinary citizens are not receiving free electricity, no one else should either. “We are not vandals, but we will go and put our case in front of everyone,” he asserted, expressing his confidence in the media to highlight the plight of the common man while presenting the government’s position on the issue.

“Why does load shedding not reduce the bill,” Ismail questioned, criticizing the persistent power outages and their impact on citizens. He stressed that if there is 12-hour load shedding, the total bill should be less.