AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,233 Decreased By -61.3 (-0.74%)
BR30 25,835 Decreased By -266.9 (-1.02%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Markets Print 2024-07-29

Commodities boost London’s FTSE 100, all eyes on US inflation data

Reuters Published 29 Jul, 2024 06:37am

LONDON: London stocks rose on Friday, boosted by energy and industrial metal miners, tracking an uptick in commodity prices, while investors awaited US inflation data, which could firm up bets for a September rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.5%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 gained 0.2% by 0708 GMT.

Personal goods shares rose 1.1% after French luxury goods company Hermes reported a 13% rise in second-quarter sales on Thursday. Energy stocks gained 0.8% as oil prices rose slightly. Top energy firms BP and Shell rose more than 1% each.

Precious metal miners rebounded with a 0.5% gain on firmer gold prices after the sector logged its worst day since May 2022 on Thursday. Industrial metal miners traded 1% higher.

Data-wise, investors are awaiting US personal consumption expenditure (PCE) numbers for June later in the day, which could shed more light on the Fed’s stance on interest rate cuts.

This follows Thursday’s data that showed the US economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter, but inflation pressures subsided, keeping September rate cut bets intact.

In other updates, Man Group jumped 2.7% after the hedge fund posted a rise in assets under management to a record $178.2 billion in the six months to end-June, beating analysts’ expectations.

NatWest gained 8% to top the FTSE 100, after the bank’s first-half pre-tax operating profit fell by a less than expected 16% to 3 billion pounds ($3.86 billion).

London stocks FTSE 100 index

