World Print 2024-07-29

Yemenia Airways to resume flights to Cairo and India

Reuters Published 29 Jul, 2024 06:37am

CAIRO: Yemenia Airways will resume commercial flights from Sanaa to Egypt and India, the state news agency SABA said on Sunday, as part of a deal between opposing sides in Yemen’s civil war.

The service to Egypt will resume on Tuesday after a Sunday flight was cancelled. Flights to India were resuming on Sunday.

Return flights to Cairo will operate once daily, while flights to India will run twice weekly.

The resumption is part of an agreement between Yemen’s warring parties, announced by the US envoy for Yemen last week.

Flights between Sanaa and Cairo had been halted since late 2016.

A civil war erupted in Yemen in 2014 when Houthi seized Sanaa. The Houthis established control over much of the north and other large population centres, while the internationally recognised government, which is backed by Saudi Arabia, based itself in the port city of Aden.

