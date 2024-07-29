KP’s appeal for judicial commission admission of crime: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Punjab, Azma Bokhari, stated that the letter from the KP government to the Peshawar High Court for the formation of a judicial commission is a failed attempt to hide under the judicial hammer.

She mentioned that dozens of videos, pictures, and audios are available as evidence of the failed rebellion on May 9. The failed rebellion on May 9 was a conspiracy against the country. The true identities of all the characters, facilitators, and masterminds of the May 9 rebellion have been revealed. Even the mischief itself has admitted to the rebellion of May 9, confirmed by Salman Akram Raja.

