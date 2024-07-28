AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AC Milan edge Man City 3-2 and Celtic rip Chelsea in US matches

AFP Published 28 Jul, 2024 12:39pm

NEW YORK: Lorenzo Colombo scored two first-half goals and Marco Nasti netted the game-winner to give AC Milan a 3-2 victory over English Premier League champion Manchester City on Saturday at New York.

Nasti lifted Milan ahead to stay in the 78th minute, the 20-year-old Italian striker taking a centering pass from Belgian right wing Alexis Saelemaekers and firing an inside right foot blast into the goal.

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland opened the scoring for Manchester City in the 19th minute but Italian forward Columbo answered for AC Milan in the 30th and 34th minutes to lift the Italian side ahead 2-1 at half-time at Yankee Stadium.

City equalized in the 55th minute when Manchester hometown winger Micah Hamilton crossed the ball from the left side into the box and English striker James McAtee headed the ball into the net, setting the stage for Nasti’s decider.

A later Saturday friendly will find Manchester United against Arsenal at Los Angeles as European sides play pre-season tune-ups in US venues ahead of next month’s start of their league campaigns.

Earlier, Japan’s Kyogo Furuhashi and Denmark’s Matt O’Riley scored first-half goals to power Celtic over Chelsea 4-1.

Luis Palma and Michael Johnston added second-half goals for the Glasgow side while Christopher Nkunku averted a shutout for the Londoners with an 89th-minute penalty kick.

Argentina rally for 3-1 win over Iraq, Spain beat Dominican Republic

Celtic, which beat Man City 4-3 on Tuesday, dominated the match at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.

Celtic seized the lead in the 19th minute on O’Riley’s left-footed blast from the right side of the box inside the far post.

An unguarded Furuhashi tapped in a left-footed shot in the 33rd minute from point-blank range off a centering pass from O’Riley to give the Scottish side a 2-0 advantage at half-time.

Honduran striker Palma boosted the lead in the 76th minute and Johnston netted the Hoops’ final goal in the 79th.

