Argentina rally for 3-1 win over Iraq, Spain beat Dominican Republic

PARIS: Argentina earned a 3-1 win over Iraq in Lyon and Spain outclassed the Dominican Republic 3-1 in Bordeaux in the second matchday of the men’s Olympic soccer tournament on Saturday.

Argentina recovered from their chaotic opening loss to Morocco and boosted their chances of reaching the next round as they went top of Group B on goal difference.

Debutants Dominican Republic’s first Olympic goal was not enough to stop the Spaniards who scored twice in the second half to clinch a quarter-final spot with their second Group C win.

Argentina opened the scoring after 14 minutes thanks to a Thiago Almada’s volley after Julian Alvarez set him up but Iraq captain Aymen Hussein equalised seconds before halftime with a brilliant header.

Substitute Luciano Gondou restored Argentina’s lead with a close-range finish before a superb strike by Ezequiel Fernandez six minutes from time secured all three points for the 2004 and 2008 gold medallists.

Spain dominated from the early stages and went ahead in the 24th minute when Fermin Lopez pounced on a poor clearance by the Dominican goalkeeper to score.

Angel Montes de Oca equalised with a towering header from a corner in the 38th minute but the Dominicans’ hopes of a shock suffered a major blow with Edison Azcona’s red card for a foul on Pau Cubarsi.

Alejandro Baena restored Spain’s lead when his long-range strike deflected off an opponent into the net and Miguel Gutierrez’s tap-in into an empty goal sealed victory.

Uzbekistan crashed out of their first Olympics after a 1-0 loss to Egypt in Nantes in the second fixture in Group C.

Egypt, who played out a goalless draw with the Dominican Republic in their opener, went ahead early on when Uzbek defender Muhammadkodir Hamraliev’s clearance ricocheted off Ahmed Koka and in in the 11th minute.

In Group B action, 10-man Ukraine claimed a dramatic 2-1 win over Morocco in St Etienne.

Dmytro Kryskiv put Ukraine ahead after 22 minutes and Morocco’s Soufiane Rahimi, who scored a double against Argentina, equalised from the penalty spot in the 64th minute, while Volodymyr Saliuk was sent off.

Ihor Krasnopir, however, grabbed a late winner in the final seconds of the game to hand Ukraine their first Olympic triumph.

Hosts France are in action later on Saturday, along with Israel, Japan and the United States.