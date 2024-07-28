CJ PHC, Judges chair meeting on case management policy

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim along with Judge(s) / Members of the Administration Committee chaired a meeting on Case Management Policy with the District & Sessions Judge(s) of Kohat, Hangu, and Orakzai, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by the Judicial Officers of the three districts, Member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, the President Peshawar High Court Bar Association as well as President(s) and General Secretary(s) of District Bar and Tehsil Bar Association.

Ikhtiar Khan, the Registrar Peshawar High Court, Peshawar briefly elaborated the agenda of the meeting and welcomed all the participants.

Mamrez Khan Khalil, the Addl. Registrar (Admn) explained the manifest vision of the Chief Justice to reduce the backlog of cases and ensure impartial, effective and corruption free justice. In this endeavor, knowing the ground realities and dynamics of the District Judiciary is of paramount importance in formulating an effective and robust Case Management Policy.

Ms. Sofia Waqar Khattak, District & Sessions Judge Kohat presented the institution, pendency and disposal of cases data of District Kohat which shows that there are total 11284 cases pending as of 30th June, 2024. She added that the Institution versus disposal of cases ratio stands at 123.81%. She also highlighted that their focus is on reducing the percentage of attendance cases they have achieved the target by reducing 54.21% from April 2024 to 28% by the end of June 2024.

The District & Sessions Judge Kohat informed that there are total 212 UTP cases and 166 Family Court cases. She added that Under Trial Prisoners as well as Family cases are their focus cases and in this regard Bar is taken on board for their cooperation.

Syed Obaidullah Shah, District & Sessions Judge Orakzai informed that total 435 cases are pending for disposal as of 24th July, 2024. He added that there are 18 UTP Cases out of which only four cases are older than one year and only 2 family cases are pending. Moreover, 18 Juvenile cases and 2 Gender Based Violence related cases are pending at District Courts Orakzai.

Hayat Gul, the District & Sessions Judge Hangu also presented the cases data which shows that there are total 1563 cases as of June 2024 and 50, 32, and 91 UTP, Juvenile, and Family Cases are pending in the district.

Suggestions from the Bar Members of District Kohat, Hangu and Orakzai were also invited. Hon’ble the Chief Justice eagerly listened to their problems.

One such demand that was unanimously placed before the Chair for consideration was the establishment of a Circuit Court whereas the need for imparting refresher courses / training on subjects like ethics, morality and professionalism was also discussed. The Chief Justice directed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy cannot accommodate such like trainings on large scale therefore the District & Sessions Judge(s), the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council and the District Bar Associations may arrange such like trainings within the district.

While concluding the session, Justice Ijaz Anwar, the Senior Puisne Judge emphasized on eradication of corruption and malpractices from Judiciary.

The Chief Justice in his concluding remarks extended full cooperation of the Peshawar High Court to the District Judiciary as well as Bar Members. He emphasized that Judiciary in the merged districts must take special care of the litigant public. The Chief Justice further added that such like meetings will help in formulating a Case Management Policy for effective dispensation of justice.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024