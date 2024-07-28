AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
JIT formed to probe anti-state social media drive

Fazal Sher Published 28 Jul, 2024 06:49am

ISLAMABAD: The government has constituted a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the organised anti-state malicious social media campaign.

According to a notification issued here by the Ministry of Interior, a five members JIT has been formed in terms of Section 30 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016.

The JIT comprises Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad as its convener, two senior Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials, director of cybercrime (FIA), director of the counter-terrorism wing (FIA), deputy inspector general (Investigation), and senior superintendent of police (Counter Terrorism Department).

5-member JIT to probe PTI social media’s campaign

It says that the JIT will investigate and determine the organised objectives of the accused and their accomplices who have created chaos and disorder in Pakistan through malicious social media campaign. The panel is also tasked to identify and prosecute the culprits in accordance with the applicable laws.

The JIT can also include any other co-opted member.

JIT FIA social media Ministry of Interior PECA 2016 social media campaign anti state social media drive

