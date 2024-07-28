Saudi envoy, Dar discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Nawaf al Maliki held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to discuss the positive trajectory of fraternal relations between Pakistan and the Kingdom.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, key topics of discussion included enhancing cooperation in various sectors including education, trade and investment.

Secretary Education, who participated in the meeting, briefed them on the forthcoming conference of Muslim countries on Girls’ Education in Islamabad.

“The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the commitment to strengthening mutually beneficial bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries,” the statement added.

