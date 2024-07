Karachi: The local gold prices on Saturday saw another leap with the global bullion value inching up, traders said.

The weekend market closed gold trade for Rs252500 per tola and Rs216478 per 10 grams, up by Rs1000 and Rs857, respectively.

On the world market, bullion value posted just a $3 gain to $2373 per ounce with silver hovering at $28 an ounce. Domestically, silver prices stood unchanged at Rs2860 per tola and Rs2452 per 10 grams, traders quoted.

