Markets Print 2024-07-28
Cotton spot rates
KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday, (July 27, 2024)...
===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference
for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi
on 26-07-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG 17,000 235 17,235 17,035 +200/-
Equivalent
40 KGS 18,219 252 18,471 18,257 +214/-
===========================================================================
